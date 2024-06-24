Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township.

Allegheny County Police say that dispatchers were notified of a homicide along Spang Road just after 9 p.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers from the Northern Regional Police Department arrived at the scene, they found an 80-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man who both were shot and killed.

Police say that it appears that the man shot and killed his wife before dialing 911 and then shooting himself.

Neither person has been identified yet.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are handling the investigation into the apparent murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.