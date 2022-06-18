Police investigate deadly shooting in Northview Heights

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in the head early on Saturday morning in Northview Heights.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 1 a.m., they were called to the 320 block of Penfort Street for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit processed the scene.

