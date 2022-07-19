Police investigate alleged sexual assault at Lawrence County fire station

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a fire station in Lawrence County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The investigation began after a woman told police earlier this month that she was sexually assaulted at the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department building. Police said the victim told investigators that the assault happened in May.

Police said the victim and the suspect met at the department and the suspect allegedly assaulted her once they were inside. Law enforcement would not say where it happened, but they did say the two knew each other. There were no witnesses, according to police.

KDKA-TV tried to talk to the fire department but was told no comment. KDKA-TV also left a message for the fire chief but did not hear back on Monday.

State police said it is not uncommon for victims of sexual assault to not immediately report a crime.