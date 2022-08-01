Police: Infant treated with Narcan after being found unresponsive in McKees Rocks home

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An infant is now in stable condition after being found unresponsive in a McKees Rocks home.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street.

After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the child Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.

So far, no charges have been filed.

