Grandmother wanted after 10-month-old boy overdoses in McKees Rocks arrested

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A grandmother facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks has been arrested.

Allegheny County police announced Thursday that 47-year-old Robbie Elizabeth Boyer, the boy's grandmother, was taken into custody.

On July 31, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street for a report of an unresponsive infant. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Police said Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old child but took off when police arrived. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.

Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and drug possession charges. Police said an additional warrant was obtained for her when two other children under her care tested positive for drugs.

At last check, police said the 10-month-old boy was in stable condition.