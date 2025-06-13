Police seek identity of suspect wanted for burglarizing businesses and church in Westmoreland County

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing multiple businesses and a church in Westmoreland County, making off with cash, copper wire and a gold chalice.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating burglaries that happened between May 25 and June 8 at Stiles Hardware, Stiles Creamery and Holy Family Church, all in Saint Clair Township. Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect and asked the public for help with identification.

(Photo: PSP Tips/Facebook)

At Stiles Hardware on June 2, police said the suspect stole cash from the cash register along with merchandise and copper wire. He also stole money from the cash register in Stiles Creamery, investigators said.

At the first burglary, police said they found a large pipe wrench. At the second, they found a hammer. Police believe both items were used to gain entry into the buildings.

At Holy Family Church on Bridge Street, police said the suspect got into the church through a window and stole a gold chalice, keys, and audio equipment.

In all three burglaries, police said the suspect ran away.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the person involved is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg station at 724-832-3288. Tips can also be submitted at 1-800-472-8477 or online.