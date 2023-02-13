Police: 3 juveniles charged, gun recovered after incident outside Mars Area High School
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people are facing charges after an incident took place involving a weapon outside a Mars Area basketball game.
Adams Township Police told the Butler Eagle that all three individuals are juveniles.
Officers say they recovered a weapon and no shots were fired.
Word that someone at the game had a gun prompted a lockdown for players, coaches, and fans at the game on February 3.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.