Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 3 juveniles charged, gun recovered after incident outside Mars Area High School

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people are facing charges after an incident took place involving a weapon outside a Mars Area basketball game.

Adams Township Police told the Butler Eagle that all three individuals are juveniles.

Officers say they recovered a weapon and no shots were fired.

Word that someone at the game had a gun prompted a lockdown for players, coaches, and fans at the game on February 3. 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 3:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.