Point State Park gets $3.4 million in repairs

A $3.4 million renovation at Pittsburgh's Point State Park has been completed ahead of schedule.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources made repairs to address leaks and improve lighting on the fountain, which turned 50 years old last year. While the project was underway this summer, the fountain wasn't running.

Crews also made repairs to the 36-acre park around the fountain, completing the project ahead of the spring 2026 deadline, months before the NFL draft in April. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit Pittsburgh when the city hosts the draft.

"I am pleased to hear about the progress being made on the upgrades to Point State Park, putting us on track to resume usage of one of Pittsburgh's most iconic and vital public spaces," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press release.

"Point State Park is an anchor of our city's identity and a place that enriches daily life for residents and visitors alike. With the NFL Draft and the America 250 PA celebrations set to take place here in 2026, Point State Park will stand at the center of our city's story, showcasing Pittsburgh's energy, history, and pride to the rest of the country."

Now that the first phase of the project is done, the second phase will pour $25 million into long-term work like additional updates to the fountain and new recreational activities on the cityside lawn.

The work on Point State Park is part of a 10-year, $600 million plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh.