Fountain at Point State Park turns back on after construction

The iconic fountain at Point State Park is on. It's a sight Pittsburghers haven't seen in a long time.

The fountain was being tested on Thursday, and crews say it couldn't have gone better. The fountain was turned up and the lights were turned on.

Jake Weiland, the operations manager at the Point, said the fountain will run every day through November and possibly December, depending on the weather.

Crews shut off the fountain for construction in June and they made repairs to address leaks and to improve lighting to the fountain, which actually celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

The work done on the fountain is part of the state's $3.4 million improvement project at Point State Park. The 36-acre park is getting a huge facelift to prepare for major events in 2026, including the NFL Draft and the nation's 250th anniversary.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says significant upgrades are nearing completion, including upgrades and repairs to the park's infrastructure, from the walkways, hardscapes and landscaping to the utilities and parking.

They say it's exciting to see their work on the fountain has paid off.

"We replaced all of the uplights, so they're all brand new LED white lights. We replaced the conduit leading from the fountain plaza behind me up to the pump house. We also replaced all of the wiring," Weiland said.

"The control systems housed in the second floor of the pump house, we replaced everything. So a lot of the work was outside or underground, so happy to see it was completed," Weiland added.

They plan to run the fountain daily until the winter weather gets bad, but for shorter hours than usual. The best time to come see the fountain is late morning and early afternoon.

The fencing around the fountain will come down on Friday.