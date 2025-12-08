NFL holds town hall in Pittsburgh ahead of 2026 draft

The NFL held a town hall on Monday in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 draft.

The event was hosted by the NFL, the Steelers and VisitPittsburgh at Point Park University's PNC Theater. The town hall was all about making sure Pittsburghers have a voice in the planning for the draft.

Business owners and community members were invited to share their thoughts. Representatives from the NFL said before the town hall that they have been planning for over a year, and they want to share those plans and what people can expect in the city from April 23 to April 25.

VisitPittsburgh's CEO said this is the second of three stakeholder town hall meetings to make sure people can ask questions and understand the impact of the draft taking over Pittsburgh.

"We're looking at a footprint on two sides of the river," said Steve Farago, director of event operations for the NFL. "Theater will be in the parking lots adjacent to Acrisure Stadium, and then we'll also have some experience elements at Point State Park as well."

After the NFL Combine in March, the NFL will come out with a guide with everything people need to know if they're coming to the event.

"We're very grateful to the Steelers and the Rooney family for letting us use the field," said Nicki Ewell, vice president of events for the NFL. "So, we're doing a lot of interactive games on the field, which makes our lives easier because it takes up less space in Point State Park. And it's additional programming in addition to what's happening at Point State Park and in and around the parking lots."