VisitPittsburgh unveils 2025 Insider's Guide to the city ahead of 2026 NFL Draft, other events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new insider's guide to all things Pittsburgh has been unveiled ahead of the city's upcoming hosting of the 2026 NFL Draft and others events.

VisitPittsburgh unveiled the 2025 Insider's Guide to Pittsburgh, which is being called the first of its kind, on Wednesday morning.

The new guide is designed with travelers in mind and can be accessed digitally as well as being able to receive a pocket-sized, printed version of the publication.

VisitPittsburgh has unveiled a new insider's guide to the city ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft and other events coming to Pittsburgh. VisitPittsburgh

"Pittsburgh is a city full of surprises, and we wanted to create a guide that truly reflects the diverse experiences found across our destination-and surprise and delight readers with a special edition Fan Guide to the 2026 NFL Draft," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "By tailoring the guide to our readers' unique travel personas, we hope to inspire both day and overnight travel, while encouraging visitors to make the most of their time in market."

VisitPittsburgh says the new guide includes things like features of the city's 90 neighborhoods, a special section about the 2025 U.S. Open that's coming to Oakmont Country Club, the 2026 NFL Draft, profiles on local people from Pittsburgh, and spotlights on events coming to the city, among other things.

More than 120,000 copies of the guide are expected to be distributed around the city and through online requests.

You can request a printed copy of the guide online submitting your name, address, and email address. Delivery is expected to take 3-6 weeks before it arrives.