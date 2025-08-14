Point Park University to house some students in Downtown Pittsburgh's Wyndham Grand hotel

Point Park to house some incoming freshman at Wyndham Grand hotel

Some incoming freshman at Point Park University will be staying in a hotel this fall.

Point Park says it's anticipating one of its largest freshman classes in history and doesn't have enough room for all of them.

A spokesperson for the university says some students will be staying at the Wyndham Grand hotel near Point State Park.

"Enrollment has risen enough for the fall semester, particularly with first-year freshmen, and that's what caused us to seek a hotel partner," Point Park University spokesperson Lou Corsaro told the Post-Gazette.

The school says the hotel is a five to six minute walk to class and students who stay in the hotel won't have to pay any extra fees.

Most students at Point Park are expected to move onto campus between August 16 and August 23.

Point Park's placing students in hotels comes as the University of Pittsburgh is also putting freshman students into off-campus hotels and apartments.

400 beds have been reserved for freshman students at off-campus apartments and at the Hampton Inn on Hamlet Street.

Pitt says the facilities all meet the universities' standards for safety, amenities, and access to campus resources.