Point Park plans to redevelop former YWCA building Downtown

The former YWCA building on Wood Street in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to get a transformation.

Point Park University is acquiring it, with plans to redevelop the site. The university announced on Tuesday that it signed a letter of intent to advance plans to purchase the space.

The school said this is a major step in its vision to help revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh.

"The university has been growing, and you know, with strategy of growth comes the need for structure," said Dr. Chris Brussalis, the president of Point Park University.

Point Park plans to turn the YWCA site into a mixed-use development, including student housing, retail spaces and quick dining options, too.

"One of the concepts we're looking at also is a student union, which we need here," Dr. Brussalis said.

Point Park's president did not give a definite answer on when this could be finished. He did say Point Park will seek input on how to use this space best.

The university said it will collaborate with "civic, business, and philanthropic partners" to help refine the project and bring it together with revitalization efforts already happening Downtown.