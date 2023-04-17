PNC Park ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers go on strike, announce plans to picket outside Pirates' next home game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Stadium ushers, ticket takers, and ticket sellers at PNC Park have announced they're now on strike.

The Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union, or PSIEU, announced on Sunday that the Pirates' latest contract offer was rejected and that a strike vote was accepted.

The union represents ushers, ticket takers, and ticket sellers at PNC Park.

PSIEU says that workers will picket outside the Pirates' next home game on Thursday when the team takes on the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates have provided the following statement to KDKA:

"We are disappointed that PSIEU did not ratify the proposed agreement today. We have bargained in good faith under the guidance of a federal mediator for several months. After offering unprecedented wage increases and other economic benefits, we were twice told by union leadership that they would take the proposed agreement back to its membership with their full support. It would be extremely disappointing if members of the union would choose to strike under these circumstances. We are hopeful that they will be able to ratify an agreement soon."

It's unclear if the Pirates and union members will be negotiating ahead of Thursday's planned picketing.

