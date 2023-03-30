PNC Park ushers say they want a fair wage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC Park's seasoned ushers say they want to work, but they want a fair wage.

"We have dedicated people," said Eric Dorman, PSIEU member and 22-year employee. "We have people who have been working hard for so many years as the face of this ballpark, and we are the best ballpark in America. And it's because of what we do game to game with our gameday employees."

In all his years, Ray Giglio said he's never called the news.

"I started at Forbes Field in 1966," said Giglio, PSIEU vice president and 57-year employee. "This would have been my 57th year. We all love the Pirates. We bleed black and gold, but we just want to be treated right."

They are all members of the Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union. They are fighting for a contract.

PSIEU President and 44-year employee Mike Kelly said ushers earned $9 an hour in 2005. Almost two decades later, Kelly said they are making $9.35 an hour.

"Acrisure is making $15 this year," Kelly said. "They're offering us $12.40. That math is pretty simple."

The union claims the average usher pay across the country is $13.80. At the latest negotiation, the union said the Pirates offered them $12.40.

"At that meeting, we had a 95 percent rejection of the Pirates' latest offer," said Neil McConville, PSIEU treasurer and 30-year employee.

"They're disappointed," Dorman added. "They're extremely disappointed that their loyalty, their effort, their commitment to being here is being totally ignored."

The union said a strike is "not off the table."

The Pirates released a statement on Thursday, saying:

"We have made the decision not to publicly comment on the specifics of private contract negotiations, and to do all of our bargaining at the bargaining table. What is important to know is that we continue to negotiate in good faith. We have made significant concessions during our discussions with the hopes of reaching an agreement. "Following the significant impact of COVID on our Ballpark operations in 2020 and 2021 and leadership changes at the head of the Union, all parties agreed to extend the contract in order to work towards a long-term solution. Our current proposal includes significant wages increases and guaranteed back pay for hours worked in 2022. "We are genuinely working hard to reach an agreement that is acceptable to all parties, and we remain hopeful that it can be reached in short order."