PNC Foundation donates $2 million to the City of Pittsburgh for snow removal equipment

Another Pittsburgh business is gifting the city a significant amount of money to help upgrade its winter equipment.

On Friday morning, the PNC Foundation announced it would be contributing a $2 million grant to the city to help purchase new snow removal equipment.

"Last weekend's storm was a powerful reminder of how essential it is for our city to be prepared for severe winter weather," said William S. Demchak, chairman and chief executive officer of PNC. "Pittsburgh deserves strong, reliable snow removal capabilities that keep our neighborhoods safe and our economy moving. PNC is proud to support the city with this investment in equipment that will help keep Pittsburgh and its residents resilient and ready for future storms."

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor's administration has said it's committed to upgrading the city's aging fleet, especially after this weekend's record-setting snowstorm.

According to Mayor O'Connor, the $2 million grant from the PNC Foundation will help the city purchase 15 new vehicles this year.

"Our [Department of Public Works] crews work hard and around the clock after snow events and, thanks to our local partnerships like this, will now have over 50 new pieces of reliable equipment," O'Connor said. "This kind of investment from PNC shows that we're all in this together and invested in the safety of our crews and our communities."

The contribution from the PNC Foundation comes just one day after a donation from UPMC to help the city upgrade its EMS fleet.

UPMC donates $10 million to the City of Pittsburgh

On Thursday, UPMC and the City of Pittsburgh announced a $10 million contribution that would help the city upgrade its EMS vehicles and equipment.

"UPMC is proud to step forward and support the City's EMS system, which plays a vital role in caring for patients," said Leslie C. Davis, President and CEO of UPMC. "Strong emergency response infrastructure is essential to a healthy community. We hope this contribution encourages other nonprofit institutions and private-sector partners to join us in supporting the City's critical needs."

The contribution from UPMC will allow the city to purchase nine new ambulances and a new rescue truck this year and a "similar" amount in 2027.