Plum Borough School District seeking bus drivers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Plum Borough School District is badly in need of bus drivers.
The district says right now, they need seven drivers in order to be fully staffed -- and five more drivers to fill routes when someone calls off.
District leaders say if they can't find drivers, then day-to-day operations, field trips, and extracurricular activities will be impacted.
The district is taking applications now and training will be free.
