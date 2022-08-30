Watch CBS News
Plum Borough School District seeking bus drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Plum Borough School District is badly in need of bus drivers.

The district says right now, they need seven drivers in order to be fully staffed -- and five more drivers to fill routes when someone calls off.

District leaders say if they can't find drivers, then day-to-day operations, field trips, and extracurricular activities will be impacted.

The district is taking applications now and training will be free.

August 30, 2022

