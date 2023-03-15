Plans for new Chipotle Mexican Grill at Pittsburgh Mills moves forward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yet another Chipotle Mexican Grill could be soon on its way to Pittsburgh.
They have moved one step closer to opening a new restaurant, this time at the Pittsburgh Mills.
According to a report from the Trib, the restaurant company could have a building permit soon in Frazer Township.
They are looking to build a free-standing restaurant in the Lowe's parking lot on Village Center Drive in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex.
