Plans for new Chipotle Mexican Grill at Pittsburgh Mills moves forward

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yet another Chipotle Mexican Grill could be soon on its way to Pittsburgh. 

They have moved one step closer to opening a new restaurant, this time at the Pittsburgh Mills. 

According to a report from the Trib, the restaurant company could have a building permit soon in Frazer Township. 

They are looking to build a free-standing restaurant in the Lowe's parking lot on Village Center Drive in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:24 AM

