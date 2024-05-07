Planning Commission approves plan to tear down 4 condemned buildings in Downtown Pittsburgh

After lengthy legal battle, 4 buildings in Pittsburgh to be torn down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After years of legal fights over the future of four buildings in Downtown Pittsburgh, they will be torn down.

After court battles all the way to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the former Froggy's building and three others along Market Street and First Avenue are coming down. Property owner Michael Troiani has been trying to take them down for about six years.

"When a building is in a state of collapse, it's more challenging than a building that is stout," he said.

Historic groups argued against this from happening. They claimed the buildings could have been saved but were left to deteriorate. Their argument ended with disappointment as the city's Planning Commission allowed for the demolition.

"We'll start at the top and work our way down real carefully," Troiani said.

For the next few weeks, Market Street and First Avenue will be closed to traffic as crews take down the buildings. Crews will take down the three along Market Street before moving to the one on First Avenue. Once they get some of the last building down, that is when the street will reopen.

"Probably when we get halfway down on First Avenue, we'll open Market Street again," Troiani said.

The plans are to turn this space into four bocce courts. Three courts will be along Market Street and one will be along First Avenue, following the footprint of the current buildings. The parking that is already there will stay. The courts should be in place by the fall.

"I'm excited about ultimately activating the site with a use that brings together the city and good society," Troiani said.

The goal is to have the buildings down and the property at grade by the time of the Picklesburgh event in the summer.