Pittsburgh city planning commission considers plan to replace condemned buildings with bocce courts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're someone who enjoys playing a game of bocce, you may soon have more places to play.

Downtown Pittsburgh could soon have four new public bocce courts.

The Troiani Group presented its newest plan to the city planning commission on what to do with the property it owns on Market Street and First Avenue.

The group wants to tear down the former Froggy's Restaurant and four other condemned buildings to build the courts.

The project will likely be discussed further at the next planning commission meeting in two weeks.

You can check out the Troiani Group's full proposal on the City of Pittsburgh website at this link.