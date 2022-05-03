Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania reacts to Supreme Court draft opinion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania is reacting to the latest developments on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, the doors are still open at Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania in downtown Pittsburgh. The organization's president and CEO, Sydney Etheredge, said the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade would be dangerous, as state governments would then regulate abortions.

"This is such an unprecedented thing that happened. And what is at stake here is just huge, not only a person's right to choose about their body and pregnancy ... it's stripping that from them and putting it in the hands of politicians. And that is just something that is scary," Etheredge said.

She said the organization's call center has been receiving calls with questions about what the leaked draft opinion is and what it means for patients.

"There is definitely some confusion. I think some people think that the opinion will take effect immediately and that is not the case, since this is just a draft. So, we've had patients calling in asking about if they have an appointment, current appointment, future ones, and calls from our partners in other states and potential patients," Etheredge said.

While devastated and outraged, the organization is still providing abortion services and other reproduction series. It said it is going to fight back and work to protect abortion access.

"We are making sure our patients and anyone who calls that our doors are open, we are still able to provide abortion services, but also the full range of family planning and other sexual and reproduction services," she said.

Planned Parenthood and some of its partners gathered for a "Bans off Our Bodies Rally" at the City-County building on Tuesday night. The rally was about energizing people and nearly 100 attended. Protesters hit the street to make sure their voices were heard.

"We are Planned Parenthood, so we are ready to fight this. But this is something we knew since the case was being heard last year that this could have been something that was in the cards and something that we were planning for. I think what really threw us for a loop was the decision being leaked so early. But we are mobilized and ready to fight and ready to activate because this is just such an important time for people in this country," Etheredge said.

The organization will plan another rally before the Supreme Court's decision is officially announced.