Pizzelles and Biscotti from the Wedding Cookie Table

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The people behind the popular Wedding Cookie Table are sharing their recipes for pizzelles and biscotti!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Our Favorite Biscotti by Wanda

Ingredients

6 eggs

2 c sugar

1 c oil (No canola oil; use vegetable oil)

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp almond extract

6 c flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

Directions

Beat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again.

Add oil and mix.

Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt.

Mix with wooden spoon.

Spoon 6 rows - two each on three greased baking sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

With a serrated knife, slice diagonally.

Toast in over 5 minutes on each side.

Pizzelles by Linda

Ingredients and Directions