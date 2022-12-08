Pizzelles and Biscotti from the Wedding Cookie Table
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The people behind the popular Wedding Cookie Table are sharing their recipes for pizzelles and biscotti!
Our Favorite Biscotti by Wanda
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 2 c sugar
- 1 c oil (No canola oil; use vegetable oil)
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp almond extract
- 6 c flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
Directions
Beat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again.
Add oil and mix.
Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt.
Mix with wooden spoon.
Spoon 6 rows - two each on three greased baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
With a serrated knife, slice diagonally.
Toast in over 5 minutes on each side.
Pizzelles by Linda
Ingredients and Directions
- 1 dozen eggs - well beaten
- 3 c sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 2 tsp lemon extract
- 2 tsp anise extract
- Beat well. Melt 1 pound oleo. Cool and add to egg mixture.
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 6 c pastry flour
- Sift 5 c flour and baking powder together then add sixth c if needed.
- Make in electric pizzelle iron.
