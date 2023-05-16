Pittsburgh Zoo shares adorable video of elephant calf enjoying bath time

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Zoo shared an adorable video of its elephant calf enjoying her bath time.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium posted the video on Facebook of Tsuni at the conservation center in Somerset County.

Tsuni takes a bath! Tsuni is enjoying her bath at the International Conservation Center! She is now weighing in at 900 pounds. Posted by Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The not-so-little girl weighs 900 pounds now, the zoo said.

Tsuni was born in July 2021 and spent time in the hospital and was later treated for several serious medical conditions. On her first birthday, the zoo said she had made great strides in her health journey.

The zoo's International Conservation Center specializes in the care and breeding of African elephants. The zoo said the center is the only of its kind with such a strong focus on the animal.