Pittsburgh Zoo celebrates first birthday of African elephant Tsuni

Henry from the zoo teaches us about skinks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday was a special day at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The zoo celebrated the first birthday of the baby elephant born last summer at the Pittsburgh Zoo's International Conservation Center. Tsuni was given a birthday carrot cake by the staff at ICC.

She was born on July 8, 2021.

Today we celebrate our African elephant calf’s first birthday! Tsuni has made great strides on her health journey thanks to our excellent staff at the ICC & the continued support of the community. To celebrate, the ICC staff made her a special carrot cake. Happy birthday, Tsuni! pic.twitter.com/1O7O525w7L — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) July 18, 2022

"Today we celebrate our African elephant calf's first birthday! Tsuni has made great strides on her health journey thanks to our excellent staff at the ICC & the continued support of the community. To celebrate, the ICC staff made her a special carrot cake. Happy birthday, Tsuni!" a tweet from the zoo said Monday.

The elephant's name is short for tsunami because it "perfectly describes her boisterous personality."