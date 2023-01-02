Pittsburgh's 'Polar Bear Plunge' packs a powerful punch for a good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The New Year started with a bang or should we say a 'plunge' for hundreds who gathered on the Monongahela River here in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

You know there's no better way to start your New Year's Day than with a nice cold bath in the Monongahela River.

By the dawn's early light this New Year's Day, hundreds gathered along the Monongahela River Wharf here in Pittsburgh to take the plunge, The Polar Bear Plunge that is.

With the water temperature just around 38 degrees, this was one of the more milder days for this tradition that has been going on for years here in the city.

Event organizer Frank Nelson said that while they try to raise money for charity, the main goal of the plunge is simple.

"To start the new year off on a good note. Cleanse yourself so to speak," Nelson said.

Everyone at this event was buoyantly happy and in good spirits. And for a lot of folks, it was a family affair; like for Eddie Thaner and his grandkids, who said there is no better feeling each year than this quick and cold dip in the river.

"It's like you get shocked and when you come out, you feel like you just climbed Mount Everest. It's invigorating. It's an adrenaline rush is what it is," Thaner said.

And Bill Matthews, a long-time participant of the Plunge, came out of the water feeling fine.

"Well, it's my fifteenth year. 70 years old and I am still doing it. So yes, I'd recommend it," Matthews said.

Certainly a great New Year's Day, but a cold one for sure in the Monongahela River.