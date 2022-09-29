Pittsburghers helping as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.

As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

"The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a water main break."

Hundreds of other Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are in Florida providing shelter, support and comfort to people affected by Hurricane Ian's wrath.

"I think I receive more than I give," Williamson said.

Williamson said many people who stayed at the shelter went to check on their damaged homes to see what they can salvage.

He expects at least 300 people could return to the shelter by the end of the day.

Before they get back, the volunteers are cleaning and preparing to make it a long-term recovery shelter, as many Floridians may be without homes for a long time.

"I would expect this to be a long-term event in sheltering. When people don't have a home, that's when the Red Cross mobilizes, and we provide a safe clean space with food and showers and bathrooms and the rest of the Red Cross mechanism starts to work on their recovery," Williamson said.

Back at home in Pittsburgh, Brother's Brother Foundation is preparing to send truckloads of water and tarps to the affected areas in Florida. BBF also provided $10,000 grants to two food banks, Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers and the Feeding Tampa Bay Food Bank.

"From our perspective, we just want to be able to help in some way as quickly as we can, and that's what we're trying to do," said Ozzy Samad, president of Brother's Brother Foundation.

There are Salvation Army crews in Florida assessing the needs. The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division has meals, clean-up kits and volunteers ready to go when they get the call to help survivors and first responders there.

"We bring hope to people, when they saw the bullseye and that logo pull up, that's the hope we're providing, and we are their first line of defense that hope," said Dean Hannah, the emergency disaster services director for Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division.

The Salvation Army, Brother's Brother Foundation and the Red Cross are all sharing hope as major recovery efforts begin in the Sunshine State.

"We are seeing them at the worst event that's ever happened in their life. To be able to assist in that and to help calm their nerves is just a great feeling," Williamson said.

Williamson said he will be in Florida for two weeks then he will come home to Pennsylvania for two weeks and will probably go back to Florida to volunteer again.

To donate to the Salvation Army, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

To donate to Brother's Brother Foundation, credit card donations can be made on their website by choosing U.S. Disasters in the dropdown menu. Checks should be made payable to Brother's Brother Foundation, note U.S. Disasters in the memo field and send to Brother's Brother Foundation P.O. Box 645934 Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257.

More links to donate can be found here.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made online.