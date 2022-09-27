Hurricane Ian: How to help those in need
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hurricane season is leaving a path of destruction through the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and now into Florida.
With Hurricane Ian now a major storm that's churning toward Florida's west coast, many are wondering how they can help.
Florida is one of the biggest vacation destinations for Pittsburghers and many local people have family there in the path of the storms.
If you're looking to give to organizations working to help those most in need, here is a list to get you started.
- American Red Cross | Hurricane Fiona | Hurricane Ian
- The Salvation Army's Hurricane Relief
- Brother's Brother Foundation
- Project HOPE
- World Central Kitchen
- UNICEF USA
- The Humane Society of the United States
- The Sato Project
Reminder: See the Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Alliance" to check a charity's status before you make a donation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.