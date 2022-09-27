Watch CBS News
Hurricane Ian: How to help those in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hurricane season is leaving a path of destruction through the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and now into Florida.

With Hurricane Ian now a major storm that's churning toward Florida's west coast, many are wondering how they can help.

Florida is one of the biggest vacation destinations for Pittsburghers and many local people have family there in the path of the storms.

If you're looking to give to organizations working to help those most in need, here is a list to get you started.

Reminder: See the Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Alliance" to check a charity's status before you make a donation.  

September 27, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

