Pittsburgher semifinalist in Tony Hawk's Skatepark Hero competition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgher wants to be the skate park hero.

Joe Konlkin is competing in the first-ever Tony Hawk's Skatepark Hero competition. The Pittsburgh native beat out thousands of other contestants in the online competition and is now a semifinalist.

Konklin, who went to Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, says he lives for skating. If he wins the competition, he'll get to skate with Hawk, his idol, and a $10,000 cash prize.

Money, he says, he plans to use to help other young skateboarders.

"I'm going to use that money to keep doing giveaways and hook up kids who don't have skateboards or need a deck or maybe people who don't have the funds to buy a skateboard," Konklin said.

He needs your vote to move on to the next round, and hopefully, win. Voting for the semifinals ends July 13 at 7 p.m. Click here for more.