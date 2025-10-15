Pittsburgh Zoo moving 2 elephants to conservation center with hope of growing herd

Two of the African elephants at the Pittsburgh Zoo are on the move.

The zoo says female elephants Victoria and Zuri will be moving to the International Conservation Center in Somerset. The zoo says the move is to help "ensure appropriate companionship" for elephants at both facilities and allow the herd to grow.

Victoria and Zuri will live at the zoo's conservation center with bull elephant Jackson and females Seeni, Sukiri and Bette. That leaves Savanna, Angeline and Natasha at the zoo.

Elephants Victoria and Zuri are on the move. (Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo)

The zoo says its elephants in Pittsburgh and Somerset contribute to the preservation of elephants in the wild. The breeding herd also plays an important part in preserving elephants worldwide; Jackson is tied to nearly half of African elephant births in North America over the past decade.

"Every decision at the Zoo is centered around the well-being of our resident animals," zoo president and CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman said in a news release. "The plan for our elephants strengthens our ability to continue to provide world-class care while advancing our conservation mission."

The zoo says the carefully planned series of elephant moves will enhance herd dynamics while prioritizing the unique needs and well-being of each animal. More details are expected to be announced in the coming months.