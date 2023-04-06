Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium unveils baby gorilla's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium's new baby gorilla has a name: Charlotte.

The baby girl was born to 32-year-old Ibo on Valentine's Day. The zoo said "Charlotte" was submitted by three people and was picked out of almost 700 different names. For a $5 donation, people could suggest names, and the zoo said it raised close to $5,000.

Western lowland gorillas are listed as a critically endangered species due to their rapidly declining population, the zoo said.

"We thank all our participants, who submitted thoughtful, thematic, funny, beautiful, and heartwarming names – your support is helping build a future for animals like Charlotte. We hope you'll come visit her soon!" the zoo wrote on its website.

The zoo is also offering free admission in April to anyone who brings a small electronic device to recycle. The program raises money to support gorilla conservation initiatives and small electronics contain a mineral called coltan, which is mined in areas that include gorilla habitats in Africa.