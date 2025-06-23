Zookeepers at Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium helping animals stay cool during extreme heat

The staff at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium are also prepared to keep even their wildest creatures cool in this extreme heat.

It's a busy day for Assistant Mammal Curator Karen Vacco and all the staff at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

"Tyranny is the mother, and we have her two kids, Andre and Tesha," she said while walking over to the tigers.

At the zoo, they have over 8,000 animals representing over 600 species. They can suffer from heat exhaustion just like humans, which is why the zoo takes it so seriously to keep the animals cool on these hot days.

That means the staff is distributing ice blocks to the mammals in this extreme heat.

"We make these nice flat ones for the cats to lay on," said Vacco," she said. "Especially with these guys. Your Amur tigers, your Amur leopards, the red panda, and especially the polar bear. This is not a good time for them. They don't like it."

Just like us, they're taking extra steps to keep all the wild animals cool in these scorching temperatures.

"The same that you're caring for your grandmother and your babies, they're our grandmothers, they're our babies," Vacco said.

The zoo staff use ice treats, fans, and hoses to help mammals cool off. She showed KDKA-TV some of the ice blocks filled with fruit.

"We actually go above and beyond for them to make sure they're happy," said Vacco.

Just like humans, the oldest and most vulnerable zoo animals are kept inside.

"She's back there. She had two fans on her, she has a hose running in there, and she's getting one of the ice blocks," Vacco added.

Don't forget, they're paying extra attention to the youngest little monkeys, too.

"(The baby gorillas) are playing constantly. They don't know that they should be taking a break, so we really watch them," Vacco said while in front of a gorilla exhibit.

From the shade to supplemental cool snacks, it's a scorching day at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, keeping curators quickly cooling the animals.

"It's everything. That is why I'm here, that is why the keepers are here. Welfare is the No. 1 top priority," Vacco said.

One of the best times to see the animals is in the morning before it gets too hot, but if you can't make it during the summer, the fall is a good time to explore as well.