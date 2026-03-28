Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium to host free World Cup Fan Zone events

As the United States prepares to host the 2026 World Cup at different venues across the country, including in Philadelphia, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Visit PA and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 have announced the official locations of three "Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zones," which will allow soccer fans all across the Commonwealth to gather and watch World Cup matches.

One of the Fan Zones will be located at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The two other locations include Reading and Scranton.

Fan Zone events will take place during the World Cup Knockout Rounds, July 3-19, 2026, and will be free and open to the public.

In Pittsburgh, fans can gather on the field inside Acrisure Stadium to watch Knockout Round matches on the stadium's 28-by-96-foot screen.

"Pennsylvania is excited to host some of the best games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and these Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zones will bring the action directly to Pennsylvanians all across our Commonwealth with free events where fans can watch the games, gather with friends, and enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment," said Gov. Shapiro. "Hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world is an incredible opportunity for our businesses, our communities, and our people. The Commonwealth is all in and we look forward to showing the world what Pennsylvania is all about."

The hours of operation for the Pittsburgh Fan Zone are as follows.

Saturday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1 p.m.: Round of 16 Knockout Match

5 p.m.: Round of 16 Knockout Match

Sunday, July 5, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4 p.m.: Round of 16 Knockout Match

8 p.m.: Round of 16 Knockout Match

Thursday, July 9, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4 p.m.: Quarterfinal Match

Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3 p.m.: World Cup Final