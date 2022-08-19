Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh woman injured in Myrtle Beach shark attack

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.

According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. 

The incident occurred on Monday. 

Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. 

Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

