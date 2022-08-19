Pittsburgh woman injured in Myrtle Beach shark attack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.

According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm.

The grandson of a Myrtle Beach shark attack victim was just feet away from his grandmother the moment she was bit. Karren Sites recieved hundreds of stitches as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred on Monday.

Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches.

Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.