Pittsburgh woman found guilty for selling heroin and fentanyl in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh woman is now facing jail time after a West Virginia jury found her guilty of selling hard drugs.

The jury found that 35-year-old Jalisa Hawkins of Duquesne was guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Hawkins was pulled over by police after investigators said they saw her at a home they were surveilling as part of a drug operation.

That's when investigators said they found drugs in her car.

She is now facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

Hawkins will be sentenced at a later date.