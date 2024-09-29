Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh woman found guilty for selling heroin and fentanyl in West Virginia

By Patrick Damp

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh woman is now facing jail time after a West Virginia jury found her guilty of selling hard drugs. 

The jury found that 35-year-old Jalisa Hawkins of Duquesne was guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Clarksburg, West Virginia. 

Hawkins was pulled over by police after investigators said they saw her at a home they were surveilling as part of a drug operation. 

That's when investigators said they found drugs in her car. 

She is now facing up to 20 years in federal prison. 

Hawkins will be sentenced at a later date. 

