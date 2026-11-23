Winter is just about here, and that means it's time for our annual KDKA First Alert Weather Winter Forecast.

We always start by looking back at last year. To say the least, last winter was a wild one and threw us some curveballs.

How was last year's prediction?

Most notably in December, where the weather was all over the place with big temperature swings and some pretty big snow totals. We saw more than 18 inches of snow for the month, which busted our predicted December snowfall of just 4 inches.

Then came January, where we saw the single biggest snowfall in 16 years. We always tell you one winter storm can make or break a season-long forecast, and this was one of those. We called for 14 inches for the month but actually saw 18 inches and 11 of those inches came on a single day.

As for the rest of our forecast for last winter, we were pretty close.

Key players in this year's forecast

Now to this winter. It will look a lot different from last winter. This year, our key players are a very strong El Niño, negative phase of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a strong polar vortex, and a below-normal Northern Hemisphere snowpack.

This year's El Niño will be the dominant player. El Niño causes the subtropical jet stream to be enhanced while the polar jet stream is weaker and retracted farther north, well into Canada.

This means places like California and the central and southern United States will likely lean wetter and cooler than normal while our part of the world trends warmer and slightly drier. Before we dive deeper into the month-by-month temperature and snowfall forecasts, we want to take a look at the white Christmas forecast.

Will we get a white Christmas?

First, we need to define what a white Christmas means. A white Christmas means having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Not just a few flurries in the air.

According to statistics, Pittsburgh has about a 17% chance of having at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. However, the chance of seeing snow actually fall on Dec. 25 is about 29%. That said, the average Christmas Day snowfall is only about 0.6 of an inch.

Of course, Pittsburgh has had some memorable exceptions, including in 2020, when we had the biggest Christmas Day snowfall on record, which was just over 5 inches!

Will it be a warm or cold winter?

An El Niño year normally means warmer-than-average weather for our area. But it's not the only thing we look at to make our winter temperature forecast. El Niño is only part of several global wind and pressure differences that we look to for signs of what is to come. These patterns are called teleconnections.

Unfortunately for cold weather lovers, the other driving teleconnections for us are starting off the season either neutral or slightly below neutral. This is also telling us that this year is going to be one for the record books when it comes to just how warm our winter will be.

The good news right now is that the latest El Niño temperature readings show a potential peak in El Niño. This means the coldest part of winter will probably be the end.

Let's break it down month by month.

Month-by-month temperature breakdown

In December, we're forecasting an average monthly temperature of 31.3 degrees. That's 3.6 degrees above average.

In January, we're calling for a monthly average temperature of 31.3 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above average.

In February, we're calling for a monthly average temperature of 31.8 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees above average.

And in March, we're calling for a monthly average temperature of 40.0 degrees, which is 0.3 degrees above average.

How much snow will we get?

If the past is any clue to the future, winters with similarities to our expected setup would say get ready for an erratic snow season with less than average snowfall.

December looks to come with near-average snowfall with our forecast calling for 7 inches of accumulation.

January and February are typically our snowiest months. That looks to hold true this winter as well. In January, we are calling for 9 inches of snow. That may sound like a lot, but that is less than the 13.3 inches that month averages. February looks to come in below average, too. We are calling for 8 inches, but a typical February comes with 11.7 inches of snowfall.

And once we get to March, the warm temperatures will likely tamp down accumulation chances. March averages 7.6 inches, but we are only calling for 2 inches to accumulate.

All told, we are calling for 28 inches of snowfall for the entire winter, which is well less than the 44.1 inches of snow a typical Pittsburgh winter averages. That said, one big snowfall can swing the totals, and that is why we forecast every day. But we do these long-range winter forecasts to give you an idea of how the winter looks to be shaping up, based on what we're seeing right now.