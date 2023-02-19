Pittsburgh Weather: Winds die down, clouds rolling in Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a pleasant, sunny, warm day in the mid to upper 50s with breezy conditions, winds die down tonight and clouds roll in by morning.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered rain showers Monday.

Lows will only dip into the lower 40s, and we'll hit the 50s again Monday through Wednesday. Scattered rain showers move in tomorrow by mid-morning and will be hit or miss at times through early evening but will only amount to about a tenth of an inch of rain... so not much!

A few spotty showers linger Tuesday before an interesting start to Wednesday morning. Rain showers will roll back in Wednesday, with a period of snow showers and even freezing rain potentially mixing in (especially north of Pittsburgh and into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges). As temperatures warm by noon, this will all become rain.

Temperatures soar again Thursday (the third very warm Thursday in a row), and we again could near a record high for the day at 70 degrees. The bottom falls out again Friday with dry weather, but expect cooler air and a rain/snow shower mix early Saturday.

