Pittsburgh Weather: Who's ready for sunsets just after 5?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - OK so let's just get this right out of the way…It's probably best to say this now as you are nice and rested after getting an extra hour of sleep.

Sunset today is at 5:13.

By the end of the month, sunsets will be happening before 5 p.m. each day.

Say goodbye to Daylight Saving Time once again and the start of standard time.

Yay…

Actually, I enjoy standard time and can recognize that when you have just around 10 hours of 'daylight' there's just not enough to make everyone happy. Our daylight hours drop down to below 10 hours starting next month.

During the summer we enjoy more than 13 hours of daylight.

That's plenty for all your beach and summertime needs.

Let's get to your weather forecast, where we are in the middle of one of the longer dry stretches of the year with the next shot at seeing some form of precip occurring on Tuesday.

Temperatures throughout the day - November 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

I only have Tuesday rain chances at isolated. I also have isolated rain chances in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Right now the chance for rain is VERY low over the next week.

Highs today should be in the upper 50s. That's down from yesterday's high of 61°. That's due to a cool front that slid through yesterday bringing with it some drier and cooler air. The afternoon will be comfortable though.

Looking ahead, I have highs back in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Highs will dip to the low 50s on Friday and Saturday.

7-day forecast: November 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

