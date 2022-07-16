Pittsburgh Weather: Dry period ending with rain and increasing humidity returning later this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a cloudy start to our Saturday with lows near normal in the lower 60s.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 64°

Sunrise: 6:03 a.m. Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

ALERT: None right now

AWARE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

There will be a few sprinkles or light showers around through the first part of the day, then clouds decrease and we will see sunshine for the late afternoon with highs in the low 80s. The lower humidity sticks around through the first part of Saturday, and then humidity increases overnight and Sunday with showers and thunderstorms arriving ahead of a cold front.

Sunday, you'll need the umbrella with you as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the trend in the afternoon and evening. Right now, nothing severe is expected, just a few heavy downpours as a slow-moving upper trough and cold front track through the Ohio Valley.

These showers and thunderstorms will last through Monday, but highs will only be in the upper 70s.

It's a roller coaster of temperatures with highs getting at or near 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday; plus, it will be humid as another cold front passes through the region bringing another chance for isolated showers and storms for the start of the week.

