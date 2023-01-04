Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Wednesday temperatures before a cooldown

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/4)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/4) 02:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today will be another mild and above average day with highs around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs.

Daily average High: 37° Low: 23°

Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:07 PM

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Flood Advisory for Ohio River in Pittsburgh until 1:00 PM Thursday. More rain through today and possible t-storm.

Today will be another mild and above average day with highs around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs. 

More rain is expected through the day and even some rumbles of thunder. 

Wind gusts will also be around 20-25 mph at times. 

There's a chance for isolated flooding but the only Flood Advisory in place is for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh until 1:00 PM Thursday with the river levels near 18 feet which is when water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf.

By Thursday we will start off in the upper 40s and it will be partly cloudy and then temperatures will fall through the day. There's a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. 

Friday gets much cooler with rain and snow showers possible than what we've been dealing with but seasonable. Rain and snow showers are also possible in the morning and early afternoon. 

This weekend highs will be around 40 and a light wintry mix and flakes are possible at times. 

First published on January 4, 2023 / 4:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

