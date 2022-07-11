Pittsburgh Weather: Typical summer day with steamy temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you liked the weather yesterday, then you're going to love it for a second time today.

Today: A typical summer day with temperatures slightly above the average for this time of the year. It looks dry from start to finish.

Any Alert Days Ahead? We are highlighted as having a level one out of five on Tuesday. The severe weather chance looks pretty low at this time but I do expect to see some thunderstorm development in the late afternoon.

Aware: We need rain as we are currently 1.52" behind normal rainfall over the past 40 days.

Today is shaping up to be your typical dry summer day with high pressure rolling by and temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon and partly cloudy as the sun comes up this morning. Humidity levels will be in the low to medium range with winds coming in out of the southwest at 5-12mph.

Just a heads up that the Cleveland area is under an air quality alert for today due to sinking air trapping particulates at the surface along with the natural creation of O^3.

Conditions should be similar here, so people who deal with asthma and other respiratory ailments may find it tough to catch their breath today.

Looking ahead, strong storms will be possible on Tuesday with a chance for severe weather breaking out in the afternoon.

Rain showers will roll through to start the day but these should all be non-severe. A secondary round of rain arrives during the afternoon. This will likely be when our severe weather chances peak for the day. I have Tuesday's high hitting 83.

I keep scattered, and then isolated rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend is for now looking dry.

