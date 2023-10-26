Pittsburgh Weather: The warmth remains for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Unseasonably warm weather remains in place today with temperatures around 15 degrees warmer than average.

Highs in the 70s will continue through tomorrow but even Saturday's weather looks pretty good. I have dropped Saturday's rain chance to just isolate.

High temperatures today - October 26, 2023

I think nearly everyone will see some type of precipitation, but it doesn't look cumbersome at all. Maybe for the day, you see two-hundredths of an inch.

It doesn't look like it will be enough to force anyone inside.

Temperatures throughout the day

In fact, Friday's rain chance looks to be a tick higher than Saturday's. Saturday highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday is the day with some big rain totals being possible.

Most should expect to see anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to a full inch of rain. It looks like rain chances on Sunday will be front-loaded, with most rain falling in the morning hours.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s and lows on Sunday will probably occur just before midnight on Monday.

Temperatures will tumble early next week.

I have both Monday and Tuesday highs being hit at midnight. While Monday's high is 55, most of the afternoon will see temperatures near 50.

I have Tuesday's high at 47 but afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 40s with trick-or-treat temperatures near 40.

7-day forecast: October 26, 2023

