Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures will fall as weekend progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We had record rainfall yesterday from the remnants of Nicole. 2.36" beat the old record of .72" set back in 1983.

We have some big changes for this weekend as rain exits the region and colder air moves in.

Temperatures started in the mid-50s overnight and will continue to drop through the day leaving the mid-30s for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Hourly temperatures for November 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

As this transition happens, we'll start to see some lake effect action. A rain/snow mix will be possible starting late afternoon and then we could see scattered snow showers through Sunday. Light accumulations in our northern counties closer to the lake will be possible.

Sunday will be very cold and blustery with highs only in the upper 30s and morning lows in the 20s and wind gusts around 20-25 mph.

Temperature and weather conditions for Steelers vs. Saints on Sunday, November 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Next week will still be very cold with highs well below normal with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Monday will dry before and rain/snow mix arrives on Tuesday. This trend will last until the end of next week so brace yourself for a taste of winter!

7-day forecast: November 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

