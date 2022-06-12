Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures to rise as the week goes on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week would be a great one to open up the pools if you haven't already done it.

AWARE: Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Hot next week.

Hit or miss storms are the trend this afternoon and evening as a shortwave moves through. There will be dry time and sunshine but that will also help to fuel storms at the surface. Damaging winds are the biggest threat, but these won't be widespread. The severe weather threat is a 1 out of 5 which is 'marginal' meaning these will be very isolated and short-lived if anyone gets a pop-up storm or heavy downpour. Stay weather aware and keep the KDKA Weather app on hand so you can get any alerts.

Monday a big warm-up begins where much of the week with rain moving in late Monday into early Tuesday morning where it could wake you up with thunderstorms and heavy downpours very likely from 8p-11p.

We will have temperatures in the upper 80s and even 90s by Wednesday. These aren't record-breaking temperatures. The record Wednesday is 96 back in 1994 and Thursday it's 97 back in 1994 as well. It will feel in the mid-90s and very tropical so find ways to stay cool and hydrated and limit time outdoors. There's the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the week which is your typical summer-like pattern.

The 80s stick around through Friday and we dry out heading into the weekend. Saturday and Father's Day we are back to sunny skies and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Yes, it feels like summer, but remember: Tuesday, June 21st is the Summer Solstice, marking the first official day of Summer at 5:13 AM.

