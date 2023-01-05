Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start falling overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern comes to an end today.

Yesterday's high of 60 degrees was still a couple of degrees off of the record high of 68 for the day but not too far off of it. That number has helped us see one of the warmest starts to the year on record.

You'd have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time we saw temperatures this warm to start the year. Things are changing though with satellite imagery (along with radar) showing an upper low with the center of rotation centered over the Illinois-Wisconsin state lines.

This low is slowly moving our way.

Today should remain pleasant (not as warm) with breaks in the clouds from time to time. Highs should only get back to near 50 today.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours - January 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

While the daytime is expected to be completely dry, things will start to change as we head into the evening hours with light rain chances starting up after 10 p.m. and by 2 a.m. we are looking at rain having totally changed over to snow as cold air rushes in due to the upper system and rapidly decreasing heights.

Snow showers will continue through the morning and will even stick around for the afternoon hours. Snow will be heaviest in the Laurel Highlands, where a couple of inches of snow will be possible. In Pittsburgh, snow totals will be less than a half inch with maybe a dusting of snow briefly on the ground.

Precipitation chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Once the low snow chance moves out it looks like the rest of the weekend will be dry, including the Steelers game on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonal with highs near 40 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our next rain chance arrives after Friday on Monday morning.

7-day forecast: January 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

