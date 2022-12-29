Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures back into the 50's

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/29)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/29) 03:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures are getting back to the 50's today!

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:02 PM

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Snow will melt today - Code Orange for Liberty/Clairton area.

A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds have led to an Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty/Clairton area. Any young children, elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities. People in those areas should reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

High pressure will keep us nice and dry today with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We all should make it to the 50s today with a warm southerly flow. 

wind-gusts.png
KDKA Weather Center

There will be some wind gusts today around 20 mph at times, but it won't make it feel much cooler.

 Lows tonight will be much warmer in the 40s so no concern for runoff of melted snow refreezing. 

hourly.png
KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow morning for areas northwest we could have a few light rain showers but those will move to the northeast. Most of us will stay dry and warm in the 50s until the next chance of rain returns Saturday. If you're going out for NYE, there will be a few light rain showers, but temperatures will stay in the 40s. 

There will be a few pockets of heavy rain, but flooding doesn't look to be a concern with river levels still low and ice already breaking apart. What snow is left will continue to melt away as lows stay in the 40s through the week and highs in the low to mid 50s. 

nye.png
KDKA Weather Center

Rain showers will linger into New Year's Day and then high pressure builds back in drying us out for Monday. 

Tuesday looks like the warmest day where we have a chance at the 60s!

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.