Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures back into the 50's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures are getting back to the 50's today!

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:02 PM

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Snow will melt today - Code Orange for Liberty/Clairton area.

A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds have led to an Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty/Clairton area. Any young children, elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities. People in those areas should reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use.

High pressure will keep us nice and dry today with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We all should make it to the 50s today with a warm southerly flow.

There will be some wind gusts today around 20 mph at times, but it won't make it feel much cooler.

Lows tonight will be much warmer in the 40s so no concern for runoff of melted snow refreezing.

Tomorrow morning for areas northwest we could have a few light rain showers but those will move to the northeast. Most of us will stay dry and warm in the 50s until the next chance of rain returns Saturday. If you're going out for NYE, there will be a few light rain showers, but temperatures will stay in the 40s.

There will be a few pockets of heavy rain, but flooding doesn't look to be a concern with river levels still low and ice already breaking apart. What snow is left will continue to melt away as lows stay in the 40s through the week and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Rain showers will linger into New Year's Day and then high pressure builds back in drying us out for Monday.

Tuesday looks like the warmest day where we have a chance at the 60s!

