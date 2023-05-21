Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, warm temperatures stick around through midweek

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

5-21 Evening Forecast
5-21 Evening Forecast 02:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and close to 80 by midweek.

Alert: None.

Aware: Spotty showers or storms are possible, but very few and far between later Wednesday!\A spotty shower or sprinkle is possible each afternoon as a few disturbances swing through the region. 

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

A cold front Monday won't have much impact, and areas north of I-80 have the best chance for a sprinkle later Tuesday. A stronger cold front later Wednesday could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm, but the best chances again will be in areas to the north. 

rain-chances-next-6-days-starts-tomorrow.png
KDKA Weather Center

Otherwise, it's a dry, mild week ahead, with temps cooling to the lower 70s Thursday and rebounding as we start the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.