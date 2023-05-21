Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, warm temperatures stick around through midweek
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and close to 80 by midweek.
Alert: None.
Aware: Spotty showers or storms are possible, but very few and far between later Wednesday!\A spotty shower or sprinkle is possible each afternoon as a few disturbances swing through the region.
A cold front Monday won't have much impact, and areas north of I-80 have the best chance for a sprinkle later Tuesday. A stronger cold front later Wednesday could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm, but the best chances again will be in areas to the north.
Otherwise, it's a dry, mild week ahead, with temps cooling to the lower 70s Thursday and rebounding as we start the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
