Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, warm temperatures stick around through midweek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and close to 80 by midweek.

Alert: None.

Aware: Spotty showers or storms are possible, but very few and far between later Wednesday!\A spotty shower or sprinkle is possible each afternoon as a few disturbances swing through the region.

A cold front Monday won't have much impact, and areas north of I-80 have the best chance for a sprinkle later Tuesday. A stronger cold front later Wednesday could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm, but the best chances again will be in areas to the north.

Otherwise, it's a dry, mild week ahead, with temps cooling to the lower 70s Thursday and rebounding as we start the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

