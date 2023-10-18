Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine returns today, first frost of the year expected next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Monday I talked about how our frost chances over the next ten days will be little to nonexistent.

Guess what?

Chances are improving for our first widespread morning frost to happen early next week with a chance for widespread frost on Monday and a high likelihood that we see widespread frost developing on Tuesday morning.

Frost will bring an end to our 2023 growing season which at this time stands at 166 days.

If we see frost on Tuesday we will match the growing season of 2021 at 172 days. While 171 days is fairly long, it's not going to be a top 20 growing season for the area and is pretty normal in terms of length.

Conditions over the next 12 hours - October 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

For today we won't see any frost around but we will see one of the colder mornings so far this season.

I have morning temperatures falling to 44°. If we dip to 44° it would tie for the coldest morning so far this season.

I also have our morning low on Thursday coming in at 44°. Highs today will be near 60 with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Frost risk over the next week KDKA Weather Center

It actually looks like today is going to be the sunniest day of the week with clouds around for Thursday and rain back on Friday.

I have highs today hitting 60 with noon temperatures in the mid-50s. I have winds coming in out of the south at around 5mph this afternoon.

Thursday will see clouds returning to the area, but highs are forecast to hit the upper 60s. Thursday is looking dry.

Rain chance over the next six days - October 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances return on Friday with the best chance for rain happening during and before the morning commute.

The rest of Friday into Saturday will see scattered showers with a cool airmass moving in. Friday afternoon and Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with periods of sunny conditions on both days.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week when it comes to afternoon temperatures with highs struggling to get back to the 50s.

Monday highs will be in the low 50s with highs on Tuesday hitting the mid-60s.

Next week is looking to be seasonal to above average with highs for the week.

7-day forecast: October 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

