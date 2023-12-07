Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine returns this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sun is set to return this afternoon. This morning will be cloudy with some snow showers rolling by for Venango and Clarion counties.

Snow showers should remain well to the north and east of most of Western Pennsylvania today with some slowed traffic expected for I-80 in the center of the state.

For our region, warmer air begins to return tonight.

Highs today should be back in the 40s though; I have Pittsburgh hitting 43 for the daily high. Morning lows should dip to the low 30s in most places with clouds helping to keep temperatures out of the 20s. I have clouds clearing out and sunshine returning right at noon. Noon temperatures should be near 40 degrees.

Conditions throughout the day - Dec. 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

850mb temps (the best way of tracking air mass temperatures) will go from 0°c this afternoon to 7°c on Friday. While our morning lows will only be a couple of ticks warmer than this morning, due to clear skies, Friday highs should easily hit the mid-50s.

The warm air continues to build with highs near 60 on Saturday.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Sunday could end up being a First Alert Weather Day due to rain, snow, and sleet.

We wake up with rain showers around on Sunday.

The heaviest rain probably falls just before noon. Widespread rain totals of more than an inch are expected. As we head into the afternoon, cold air begins to move in with rain showers turning over to a wintry mix and eventually snow showers by Monday morning.

Outlook for Saturday through Monday KDKA Weather Center

Anything that falls on Monday will be in the way of snow. The good news is that temperatures are still expected to remain above 32 for most places while it is snowing.

This means at worst most will be dealing with slushy roads.

I expect with temperatures as warm as they're going to be even slushy roads are a long shot.

7-day forecast: December 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

