Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine on Sunday, rain to intrude as week goes on

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies are starting to clear and that will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s to upper teens tonight.

Alert: None.

Aware: Next rain chance is Tuesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

ke-headlines-with-interactivity.png
KDKA Weather Center

We'll have a sunny, seasonable Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is close to normal for Pittsburgh in January. We end the M.L.K. holiday weekend with cloudy skies and a bit warmer temperatures warming into the mid 40s. 

It's a new week, but we will have the same pattern in place as last week as we warm up with rain through midweek then watch temperatures drop toward the weekend bringing a chance of rain/snow showers. 

Highs Tuesday through Thursday will hover in the mid 40s to lower 50s before we cool down again toward next weekend.

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
7-day forecast: Jan. 15, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.