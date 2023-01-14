Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine on Sunday, rain to intrude as week goes on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies are starting to clear and that will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s to upper teens tonight.

Aware: Next rain chance is Tuesday.

We'll have a sunny, seasonable Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is close to normal for Pittsburgh in January. We end the M.L.K. holiday weekend with cloudy skies and a bit warmer temperatures warming into the mid 40s.

It's a new week, but we will have the same pattern in place as last week as we warm up with rain through midweek then watch temperatures drop toward the weekend bringing a chance of rain/snow showers.

Highs Tuesday through Thursday will hover in the mid 40s to lower 50s before we cool down again toward next weekend.

