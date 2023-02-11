Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine gives way to clouds, chilly temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds through the evening and chilly temperatures tonight near 30 for overnight lows.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Eastern Tucker County, WV, is under a winter weather advisory Sunday for a touch of freezing rain/drizzle and a bit of possible snow as a system swings past to our south.

We'll again stay warmer than normal Sunday with highs near 50 (the normal high is 37 degrees) with another surge of very warm air later this next week which will push temperatures again into the 60s along with some rain showers and gusty winds.

Until then, we don't see any rain or snow except for very south into Tucker County, W.Va, which could get brushed Sunday by a bit of freezing rain/snow as a system swings by to the south. Valentine's Day looks mild with highs near 50 degrees.

We are still well behind snowfall for the season by 13.3" and we are over 4 degrees above normal for February so far.

7-day forecast: Feb. 12, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

